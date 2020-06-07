UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Registers Record COVID-19 Daily Increment Of 3,121, Total Tally Nears 100,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Saudi Arabia Registers Record COVID-19 Daily Increment of 3,121, Total Tally Nears 100,000

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The Saudi Health Ministry said on Saturday it registered record 3,121 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the total number of cases in the country to 98,869.

According to the ministry, a total of 34 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 676.

The number of recoveries in the country has risen by 1,175 to 71,791.

On Thursday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud announced that Saudi Arabia decided to donate $500 million to support global efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and develop a vaccine against the disease.

Related Topics

Died Saudi Saudi Arabia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

2 hours ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

2 hours ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

2 hours ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.