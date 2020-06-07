Saudi Arabia Registers Record COVID-19 Daily Increment of 3,121, Total Tally Nears 100,000

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The Saudi Health Ministry said on Saturday it registered record 3,121 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the total number of cases in the country to 98,869.

According to the ministry, a total of 34 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 676.

The number of recoveries in the country has risen by 1,175 to 71,791.

On Thursday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud announced that Saudi Arabia decided to donate $500 million to support global efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and develop a vaccine against the disease.