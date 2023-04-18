Saudi Arabia Releases 104 Houthi Prisoners of War - Yemeni Authorities

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Saudi Arabia has released 104 prisoners of war affiliated with Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, after a major prisoner swap between the Saudi and Yemeni government forces, Yemen's Deputy Human Rights Minister Majed Fadail said.

"A unilateral humanitarian initiative was launched (on Monday) by Saudi Arabia, which started with the release of 104 Houthi prisoners held by the Arab military coalition. The move is a continuation of the kingdom's previous humanitarian initiatives related to Yemeni prisoners," Fadail tweeted.

On Sunday, Yemen and Saudi Arabia completed the three-day major swap of 887 prisoners of war under the UN-brokered deal. The prisoner exchange deal was reached between the Yemeni government and the rebel Houthis movement during talks in Switzerland in March.

A bloody civil war broke out in Yemen in late 2013. Houthi rebels overran the capital in 2014, forcing the government to retreat south, where a parallel administration was set up with the backing of Saudi Arabia. The war has exacted a heavy civilian toll and unleashed a humanitarian disaster on the impoverished Arab nation.