Saudi Arabia Releases 3 Detained Journalists Amid International Pressure - Rights Group

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Saudi authorities have released three detained activists amid international pressure and media coverage of recent arrests, local human rights organization ALQST said on Thursday.

On Monday, ALQST said that Saudi authorities had arrested a number of journalists since November 16, including writers Bader al-Rashed and Sulaiman al-Saikhan al-Nasser, and blogger Fuad al-Farhan.

"Due to international pressure and media coverage of the recent arrests, the #Saudi authorities have released Bader al-Rashed, Sulaiman al-Saikhan al-Nasser and Fuad al-Farhan. @ALQST_En insists they must release all prisoners of conscience and stop attacking free speech," the organization tweeted.

The organization stressed that the recent wave of arrests was part of the continuous crackdown on activists in the Kingdom.