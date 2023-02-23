Saudi Arabia Relief Center Head Says Wants to See Grain Deal Extended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The head of Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid center, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, told Sputnik he wants to see the grain deal extended and politics put aside.

"I want to see the grain from Russia, from Ukraine or any country that can provide grain extended because honestly nothing more painful than to see people hungry," Al-Rabeeah said.

"I want to see the grain supplies available and so that people will be able at least to eat peaceful."

He also said he wants the Ukraine conflict resolved for the purposes of regional stability as much as he wants the Yemen conflict solved.

"My wishes are equally that we will see long lasting political solution in Ukraine that provides stability for all countries involved," he said.

Al-Rabeeah stressed that Saudi Arabia wants to see stability in Ukraine, wants to see stability in Yemen, and in Syria as well as in other places.