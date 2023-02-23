UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Relief Center Ready To Help East Ukraine If Requested - Supervisor General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Saudi Arabia Relief Center Ready to Help East Ukraine If Requested - Supervisor General

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center told Sputnik that the center will help the people in eastern Ukraine if  such a request comes from their authorities.

"Certainly we will work with our partners. East Ukraine is not different than any part of the world. We help people irrespective of where they are," Al-Rabeeah said. "If that's in need, we do not differentiate between parts but what we have received so far is a request from the government of Ukraine, we haven't received from the East part yet."

Al-Rabeeah noted that the center provides assistance to refugees in Europe and is prepared to help people in Ukraine.

The UN agencies for humanitarian and refugee affairs appealed last week for $5 billion in humanitarian aid to help more than 15 million Ukrainians affected by the conflict. Out of this sum, $3.9 billion has been requested under the Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine to provide 11.1 million people with food and medicines.

The remainder in the amount of $1.7 billion will be used to help 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees hosted in 10 countries - Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia - under the Refugee Response Plan. 

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Europe Estonia Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Moldova Hungary From Government Refugee Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

29 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

59 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 Nation completely rejects PTIâ€™s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTIâ€™s `Jail Bharo movementâ€™: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.