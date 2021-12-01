Saudi Arabia Reopens Consular Office at Embassy in Kabul - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Saudi Arabia has reopened the consular office at its embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the country's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

"Given the desire of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all consular services to the brotherly Afghan people, on November 30, 2021, a consular section was opened at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kabul," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Afghanistan to facilitate coordination of necessary measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) entered Kabul on August 15, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan has been gripped by political, economic and humanitarian crises. The United Nations predicted that the situation will worsen in the coming winter months.