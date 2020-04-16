Saudi Arabia Reports Close to 500 New COVID-19 Cases to Total of 5,862

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Saudi Arabia has grown by almost 500 cases over the past 24 hours to a total of 5,862, the Saudi Ministry of Health said in a daily situation report on Wednesday.

The latest update from the Saudi health authorities on Tuesday stated 5,369 confirmed cases, including 73 fatalities.

"5,862 total confirmed cases in the Kingdom, including 4,852 active cases, all of which are receiving care and 71 are in critical condition," the Health Ministry said on Twitter, adding that the majority of cases are among foreign guest workers.

According to the update, six people have died from COVID-19 in the cities of Mecca and Medina in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 79.

Recoveries count 931, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has the highest coronavirus infection toll of all countries in the middle Eastern region at the moment.