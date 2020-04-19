Saudi Arabia Reports Highest Daily Increase in Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has registered a record high number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours - over 1,000 people, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to over 8,200 the Health Ministry said.

"In the past 24 hours, the coronavirus was confirmed in 1,132 people in the kingdom; five more people died from complications related to the coronavirus," Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said on Saturday at a press conference broadcast by Riyadh-based Al-Ekhbariya tv.

According to the spokesman, there are four foreigners among the people who died in the past 24 hours.

"Thus, the total number of people who have died from the coronavirus is 92. At the same time, 1,329 people have completely recovered from the virus," the Saudi Arabia's health ministry spokesman told reporters.

Meanwhile in neighboring Qatar, 345 new coronavirus cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed 5,000 according to data released by Qatar's Ministry of Public Health on Twitter on Saturday. One death was registered in the past 24 hours and the country's total coronavirus death toll stands at 8.