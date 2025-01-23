Saudi Arabia Reports SAR 540 Billion In Services Trade, 7% Annual Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi announced during a session on Trade in Services at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the Kingdom’s trade in services reached SAR 540 billion in 2023, reflecting an annual growth rate of 7%.
Dr. Al-Kassabi highlighted the global significance of the services sector, which constitutes approximately 65% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), 60% of foreign investments, and serves as the largest provider of jobs worldwide, particularly benefiting women. He emphasized the need for global collaboration to reduce regulatory and procedural obstacles in the services sector, adding that simplifying these systems would enhance competitiveness and alleviate burdens on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), thereby boosting their economic contribution.
Dr. Al-Kassabi outlined Saudi Arabia’s significant investments in digital infrastructure, including SAR 93.7 billion already spent and an additional SAR 75 billion allocated for future projects.
The investments, he said, aim to support digital transformation, enhance businesses, and attract foreign investments. He noted that the Kingdom has partnered with international organizations to establish legislative frameworks that protect investments and advance human resource development and has created a Center for Distinguished Residence to attract skilled talents.
The World Economic Forum emphasized the critical importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors for the future of trade in services. It highlighted its partnership with the National Competitiveness Center on the Facilitating and Developing Trade in Services initiative, which focuses on key sectors such as information and communications technology (ICT), finance, transportation and logistics services, and mining. The sectors are vital as they underpin all economic activities.
Additional details about the initiative can be found on its official website: https://www.streamliningservices.org/home.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges bold action plan to address 'alarming' situation in Haiti as gang violence escalates6 minutes ago
-
US envoy tells NATO chief allies must pay 'fair share' before expansion6 minutes ago
-
WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices6 minutes ago
-
Ukraine war roils German election campaign35 minutes ago
-
Indonesia aims for food self-sufficiency in rice, corn, salt by 202636 minutes ago
-
How things stand in China-US trade tensions with Trump 2.036 minutes ago
-
Colombia moves to arrest guerrilla leaders behind wave of violence45 minutes ago
-
S. Korea investigators recommend Yoon be charged with insurrection, abuse of power45 minutes ago
-
US' Trump set to address day 3 of Davos summit46 minutes ago
-
China unveils new policies for electric bicycle trade-ins46 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1708 against USD Thursday46 minutes ago
-
Rare snowstorm causes more than 10 deaths in US Gulf Coast56 minutes ago