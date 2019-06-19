UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Responsible For Premeditated Extrajudicial Killing Of Khashoggi - UN Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:58 PM

Saudi Arabia Responsible for Premeditated Extrajudicial Killing of Khashoggi - UN Report

The death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October, was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible, the special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the UN Human Rights Council concluded in a report released Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October, was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible, the special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the UN Human Rights Council concluded in a report released Wednesday.

"Mr. Khashoggi's killing constituted an extrajudicial killing for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible. His attempted kidnapping would also constitute a violation under international human rights law, a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (thereafter VCCR) and of the prohibition against the extra-territorial use of force in time of peace, may constitute an act of torture under the terms of the Convention Against Torture, an enforced disappearance since the location of his remains has not been established," Agnes Callamard concluded.

According to the report, the journalist "has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law."

The report has demanded "that those responsible be identified and held to account for their role in the execution of Mr. Khashoggi."

The rapporteur listed four potentially credible hypotheses related to Khashoggi's death � "1) premeditated killing; 2) kidnapping with premeditated killing if kidnapping proved impossible or unsuccessful; 3) the result of an accident in the course of kidnapping; 4) a decision to kill on site by members of the Saudi team."

All four hypotheses "would point to a crime constituting a serious human rights violation," the report said.

"[Callamard] has reached the conclusion that either the first or second hypothesis are the most credible," thee report added.

Related Topics

Accident Murder Kidnapping United Nations Saudi Vienna Istanbul Saudi Arabia SITE May October Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

UN Rapporteur Says Sanctions Over Khashoggi Case S ..

59 seconds ago

South Korea seeks joint fund with Japan firms to c ..

1 minute ago

MoCC signs LOU with Stimulus to attract students f ..

1 minute ago

DFSA suspends licence of Rasan Capital Limited

16 minutes ago

Sharjah introduces healthcare professionals to UNI ..

16 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif demands 50% raise in salaries of go ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.