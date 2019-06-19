Saudi Arabia Responsible for Premeditated Extrajudicial Killing of Khashoggi - UN Report

The death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October, was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible, the special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the UN Human Rights Council concluded in a report released Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October, was a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which Saudi Arabia is responsible, the special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the UN Human Rights Council concluded in a report released Wednesday.

"Mr. Khashoggi's killing constituted an extrajudicial killing for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible. His attempted kidnapping would also constitute a violation under international human rights law, a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (thereafter VCCR) and of the prohibition against the extra-territorial use of force in time of peace, may constitute an act of torture under the terms of the Convention Against Torture, an enforced disappearance since the location of his remains has not been established," Agnes Callamard concluded.

The report has demanded "that those responsible be identified and held to account for their role in the execution of Mr. Khashoggi."

The rapporteur listed four potentially credible hypotheses related to Khashoggi's death � "1) premeditated killing; 2) kidnapping with premeditated killing if kidnapping proved impossible or unsuccessful; 3) the result of an accident in the course of kidnapping; 4) a decision to kill on site by members of the Saudi team."

All four hypotheses "would point to a crime constituting a serious human rights violation," the report said.

"[Callamard] has reached the conclusion that either the first or second hypothesis are the most credible," thee report added.