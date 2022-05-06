UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Resumes Flights To Istanbul This Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Saudi Arabia Resumes Flights to Istanbul This Week - Reports

Saudi Arabia will resume flights to Turkey's Istanbul this week after two-year air-traffic suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish media reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Saudi Arabia will resume flights to Turkey's Istanbul this week after two-year air-traffic suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish media reported on Friday.

Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia is relaunching air travel to Istanbul, with the first scheduled flights planned for May 7 from Jeddah and Riyadh, the Sabah newspaper reported.

The airline will also operate daily flights from Medina to Istanbul, the report added.

