UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Resumes Prayers At Mecca's Grand Mosque After COVID-19 Hiatus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Saudi Arabia Resumes Prayers at Mecca's Grand Mosque After COVID-19 Hiatus

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Saudi Arabia reopened Mecca's Grand Mosque, the holiest site for Muslims, for prayers on Sunday, following a seven-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state SPA news agency reported.

The country has also switched to a second phase of the gradual resumption of the Umrah pilgrimage to the holy city for its citizens and residents inside the kingdom, expanding the capacity from 30 percent to 75 percent.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is making every effort to implement all necessary sanitary measures, according to the agency. Some 4,000 employees are involved in cleaning the territory of the mosque and conduct disinfection 10 times a day.

Related Topics

Hajj Mecca Saudi Arabia SITE Sunday Mosque Muslim All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Your Office’ Instagram P ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

2 hours ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

2 hours ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.