Saudi Arabia, Russia Expect To Implement Over 50 Joint Projects By 2023 - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

Saudi Arabia, Russia Expect to Implement Over 50 Joint Projects by 2023 - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed on the second phase of a road map on strategic cooperation envisaging the implementation of more than 50 joint projects by 2023, the official SPA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached during the seventh session of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, which was held virtually on Tuesday.

The sides, in particular, defined some 60 areas of cooperation, as well as 51 opportunities and projects, nearly tripling the number of new projects during this phase of the roadmap, according to the report.

During the meeting, the sides also focused on cooperation in 11 sectors, ranging from energy, economy and investment to health, education, and culture, the news agency added.

The bilateral road map to implement the high-level Saudi-Russian strategic cooperation framework was signed back in 2019 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh.

