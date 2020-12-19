Saudi Arabia, Russia to Unveil 74 New Cooperation Projects in March - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia and Russia will convene a bilateral cooperation commission in March to discuss 74 new joint projects, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Saudi Arabia and Russia will convene a bilateral cooperation commission in March to discuss 74 new joint projects, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday.

"In late March, we will hold another meeting of the joint commission on cooperation in various fields, and by that time we will present 74 new initiatives that will be implemented in the near future," bin Salman said at a press conference following talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Novak, in turn, said that over 30 projects were currently being implemented in Russia with Saudi investments, totaling nearly $2.5 billion. According to the Russian official, these projects pertain to such fields as transport development, innovations and artificial intelligence.