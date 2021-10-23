UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Says Aiming For Zero Carbon Emissions By 2060

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:32 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit.

"I announce today Saudi Arabia's target to reach net zero emissions by 2060 through its circular carbon economy approach," said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a recorded statement at the "Saudi Green Initiative" forum.

