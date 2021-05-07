UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Says All Employees Must Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 To Go To Work

Fri 07th May 2021

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Saudi Arabia requires all employees of public and private companies to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be able to attend their workplaces, the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced on Friday.

"The ministry ... clarifies that receiving the coronavirus vaccine will be a prerequisite for employees to be present in their workplace in public, private and charitable organizations," a statement read.

The ministry urged all workers to prepare to get the shot.

The date the decision comes into force and details about the process are yet to be released.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia stated that starting May 17, only those who are fully vaccinated or received one dose 14 days prior to the trip can travel outside the country. So far, over 10 million shots were administered in the country with a total population of 34 million people.

Since the start of the outbreak, Saudi Arabia registered over 423,400 cases of infection, including 7,000 deaths.

