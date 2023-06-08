UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Says China Important Partner As Blinken Visits Riyadh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 08:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) China is an important partner for Saudi Arabia and cooperation with Beijing will likely to expand, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Secretary Antony Blinken.

"China is our largest trading partner ...

China is an important partner for the kingdom and most countries in the region," the minister said at the press conference in Riyadh. "I think that partnership has given us and China significant benefits and that cooperation is likely to grow just because China's economic impact in the region and beyond is likely to grow as its economy continues to grow."

