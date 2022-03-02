UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Says Cracking Down On Illegal Captagon Drug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Saudi Arabia says cracking down on illegal Captagon drug

On a table covered in a green sheet, two Saudi officers pour out thousands of white amphetamine pills they have just seized from a neighbourhood in the kingdom's Red Sea city of Jeddah

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :On a table covered in a green sheet, two Saudi officers pour out thousands of white amphetamine pills they have just seized from a neighbourhood in the kingdom's Red Sea city of Jeddah.

An AFP crew accompanied the anti-narcotics agents on their raid Tuesday when police officers arrested three people carrying 28,000 Captagon tablets.

The operation -- during which AFP was requested to turn off its cameras for security reasons -- was part of the country's efforts to crack down on dealers and smugglers of the amphetamine-type stimulant.

"The kingdom's authorities have in the past six years foiled attempts to smuggle more than 600 million amphetamine pills" coming from Lebanon alone, Major Mohammed al-Nujaidi, spokesman for Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Narcotics Control, told AFP.

He accused the "Hezbollah terrorist militia" of being "the main source smuggling them and manufacturing them." The Lebanese Shiite militant group denies such accusations.

According to an AFP count, more than 25 million Captagon pills have been seized across the region since the start of the year.

"There have been different smuggling methods, including in fruits and vegetables, tyres, rocks, building materials and furniture," al-Nujaidi said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia Lebanon From Million

Recent Stories

WHO 'deeply concerned' by Ukraine healthcare attac ..

WHO 'deeply concerned' by Ukraine healthcare attacks

2 minutes ago
 Two children killed, nine others injured in roof c ..

Two children killed, nine others injured in roof collapse incident

2 minutes ago
 Russia's king of diplomacy becomes sanctioned pari ..

Russia's king of diplomacy becomes sanctioned pariah

2 minutes ago
 Nigeria to airlift hundreds stranded by Ukraine cr ..

Nigeria to airlift hundreds stranded by Ukraine crisis

2 minutes ago
 Sanctioned Russian resigns from board of tourism g ..

Sanctioned Russian resigns from board of tourism giant TUI

26 minutes ago
 EU sanctions 22 Belarus officers over Ukraine inva ..

EU sanctions 22 Belarus officers over Ukraine invasion

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>