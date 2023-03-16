Saudi Arabia says deal with Iran based on non-intervention in countries affairs

UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday said that his country's deal with Iran is based on the non-intervention in the affairs of other countries

Bin Farhan made the statement in his speech at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott.

He added that Saudi Arabia believes in holding dialogue and based on that it held talks with Iran over two years in several capitals including Baghdad, Muscat and Beijing.

He expressed hope that the deal with Iran would enhance the security and stability in the Gulf region.

Saudi Arabia and Iran last Friday agreed to resume bilateral relations in the next two months after several days of talks facilitated by the Chinese government.

The Saudi top diplomat also reiterated his country's support to achieve peace in war-torn Yemen and its back to UN efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Yemen and to launch political dialogue between Yemeni rivals.

Over the past nine years, Yemen has suffered a bloody conflict between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

According to the UN, the conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises.

