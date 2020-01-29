UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Says Encourages Negotiations Between Palestine, Israel Under U.S.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:37 PM

Saudi Arabia says encourages negotiations between Palestine, Israel under U.S.

Saudi Arabia encouraged on Wednesday negotiations between Palestinian and Israeli sides under the patronage of the United States

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia encouraged on Wednesday negotiations between Palestinian and Israeli sides under the patronage of the United States.

The Foreign Ministry highlighted in a statement its appreciation of efforts of the U.S. to develop a comprehensive peace plan between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides, and encourage the start of direct peace negotiations between them.

The ministry noted that the kingdom has been at the forefront of the efforts in support of Palestinian people, among which was the presentation of the Arab Peace Initiative in 2002, which stressed that a military solution to the conflict has not brought peace or security to any party, and the comprehensive and just peace is a strategic option.

Meanwhile, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed on a phone call on Wednesday to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the kingdom's steadfast stance on the Palestinian issue and the rights of the Palestinian people.

For his part, Abbas expressed his appreciation to the Saudi king for his keenness and interest in the Palestinian cause, and for its consistent and supportive stances towards Palestine and its people.

