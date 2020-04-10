UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Says New OPEC+ Deal Impossible Without Mexico - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:20 AM

Saudi Arabia Says New OPEC+ Deal Impossible Without Mexico - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia told other participants of the OPEC+ talks on a new oil output cut deal that any agreement on the issue is impossible without Mexico, which had earlier withdrawn from the negotiations, a source in one the delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two sources told Sputnik that Mexico had left the talks, having disagreed with provisions of the negotiated deal.

"Saudi Arabia said that there would be no deal [without Mexico]," the source said, adding that the agreement is ready but envisages Mexico's participation in it.

Related Topics

Oil Saudi Arabia Mexico From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

5 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

6 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

7 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

7 hours ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.