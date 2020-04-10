Saudi Arabia Says New OPEC+ Deal Impossible Without Mexico - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia told other participants of the OPEC+ talks on a new oil output cut deal that any agreement on the issue is impossible without Mexico, which had earlier withdrawn from the negotiations, a source in one the delegations told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two sources told Sputnik that Mexico had left the talks, having disagreed with provisions of the negotiated deal.

"Saudi Arabia said that there would be no deal [without Mexico]," the source said, adding that the agreement is ready but envisages Mexico's participation in it.