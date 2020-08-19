UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Says No Israel Deal Without Palestinian Peace: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:44 PM

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it would not follow the United Arab Emirates in establishing diplomatic ties with Israel until the Jewish state had signed an internationally recognised peace accord with the Palestinians

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it would not follow the United Arab Emirates in establishing diplomatic ties with Israel until the Jewish state had signed an internationally recognised peace accord with the Palestinians.

Adel al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, told reporters on a visit to Berlin that "peace must be achieved with the Palestinians" on the basis of international agreements as a condition for any normalisation of relationswith Israel.

"Once that is achieved all things are possible," he said.

