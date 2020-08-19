UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Says No Israel Deal Without Palestinian Peace

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

Saudi Arabia says no Israel deal without Palestinian peace

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it would not follow the United Arab Emirates and establish diplomatic ties with Israel until the Jewish state had sealed a peace accord with the Palestinians

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it would not follow the United Arab Emirates and establish diplomatic ties with Israel until the Jewish state had sealed a peace accord with the Palestinians.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters on a visit to Berlin that "peace must be achieved with the Palestinians" on the basis of international agreements as a condition for any normalisation of relations with Israel.

"Once that is achieved all things are possible," he said.

The surprise Israel-UAE deal last week is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, and raises the prospect of similar accords with other pro-Western Gulf states.

At a news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Prince Faisal reiterated criticism of Israel's "unilateral policies" of annexation and building settlements in the West Bank as "illegitimate" and "detrimental"to a two-state solution.

Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia had sponsored 2002 Arab peace initiatives holding out the prospect of a normalisation of ties with Israel but said Riyadh now saw no road to diplomatic relations without a Palestinian peace deal.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt German Riyadh Visit Road Bank Berlin Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Jew All Arab

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

16 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

11 minutes ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Far ..

11 minutes ago

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 tn in marke ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.