Saudi Arabia Secures Global Dominance, Clinches Top Spot In WAICY With Record-breaking Medal Haul

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Saudi Arabia secures global dominance, clinches top spot in WAICY with record-breaking medal haul

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been awarded the first position for winning the largest number of medals in the World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth (WAICY), in which 18,000 male and female students from 40 countries in the world participated, topping the United States, India, Greece, Canada, and Singapore.

According to SPA on Wednesday, in the global competition organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in cooperation with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), 18 Saudi projects won, including 11 got gold, silver, and bronze medals, and 7 other projects were in advanced positions out of 6,039 projects, while the United States won 10 medals, India and Greece won two medals for each country, and Canada and Singapore won one medal for each country.

The Kingdom was represented in the competition by general education students from the levels, Primary, intermediate, and secondary schools from the schools of Misk, Dhahran, Madac, KAUST, Aramco, AlUla, and NEOM.

They all competed in the three competition tracks: AI Showcase, AI-Generated Art, and AI Large language model.

In light of this Saudi excellence, SDAIA and KAUST received the Outstanding Organization Award at the global level for their efforts and commitment to developing artificial intelligence education.

These results confirm the high awareness of Saudi society towards artificial intelligence technologies, which was previously mentioned in the sixth edition of the Artificial Intelligence Index report issued by Stanford University in April 2023, as the Kingdom ranked second in the world in societal awareness of AI following an opinion poll that showed a high rate of confidence among Saudi citizens to deal with artificial intelligence products and services in the Kingdom.

