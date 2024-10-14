Saudi Arabia Secures historic seven medals at 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia's karate team has made a significant mark by capturing seven diverse medals at the 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Karate Championships held in Venice, Italy, setting a new record for the Kingdom.

The championships, which spanned cadet, junior, and under-21 categories, took place from October 9 to 12. They attracted 1,908 male and female competitors from 109 countries.

Abdullah Al-Qahtani clinched the gold medal in the Junior Kumite Male +76kg category by triumphing over Italy's Federico Supino with a tight 2-1 score.

Saad Al-Saif secured the silver medal in the Junior Kumite Male -61kg division, while Amro Al-Bargawi claimed the junior silver in the Cadet Kumite Male +70kg category.

In the Cadet Kumite Male -52kg division, Abdulrahman Arafat earned the silver medal, and Bader Al-Bargawi grabbed a bronze by defeating Egypt's Gad Ali Alaaelden with a score of 6-2 in the Cadet Kumite Male -70kg category.

Ali Al-Ariani seized the junior bronze after a hard-fought victory against Mexico's Cruz Alejandro, scoring 16-13 in the Junior Kumite Male -55kg category.

Meanwhile, Anas Al-Zahrani wrapped up his participation by securing the U21 Kumite Male -84kg bronze medal with a 9-7 win over Italian rival Gabriele Pezzotti in the -84kg division.