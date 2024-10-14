- Home
- World
- Saudi Arabia Secures historic seven medals at 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Italy
Saudi Arabia Secures Historic Seven Medals At 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships In Italy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia's karate team has made a significant mark by capturing seven diverse medals at the 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Karate Championships held in Venice, Italy, setting a new record for the Kingdom.
The championships, which spanned cadet, junior, and under-21 categories, took place from October 9 to 12. They attracted 1,908 male and female competitors from 109 countries.
Abdullah Al-Qahtani clinched the gold medal in the Junior Kumite Male +76kg category by triumphing over Italy's Federico Supino with a tight 2-1 score.
Saad Al-Saif secured the silver medal in the Junior Kumite Male -61kg division, while Amro Al-Bargawi claimed the junior silver in the Cadet Kumite Male +70kg category.
In the Cadet Kumite Male -52kg division, Abdulrahman Arafat earned the silver medal, and Bader Al-Bargawi grabbed a bronze by defeating Egypt's Gad Ali Alaaelden with a score of 6-2 in the Cadet Kumite Male -70kg category.
Ali Al-Ariani seized the junior bronze after a hard-fought victory against Mexico's Cruz Alejandro, scoring 16-13 in the Junior Kumite Male -55kg category.
Meanwhile, Anas Al-Zahrani wrapped up his participation by securing the U21 Kumite Male -84kg bronze medal with a 9-7 win over Italian rival Gabriele Pezzotti in the -84kg division.
Recent Stories
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
More Stories From World
-
Riyadh Season 2024 launches 3 zones with new events, exceptional experiences42 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks swing after stimulus briefing as most of Asia rises52 minutes ago
-
Smith experiment as Test opener over, Green out of India series52 minutes ago
-
Nearly 90, but opera legend Kabaivanska is still calling tune1 hour ago
-
Riyadh Region Undersecretary attends Spanish Embassy National Day celebration1 hour ago
-
Is life possible on a Jupiter moon? NASA goes to investigate2 hours ago
-
French far-right's Le Pen to take the stand in fake EU jobs trial2 hours ago
-
Dodgers crush Mets 9-0 in MLB playoff series opener2 hours ago
-
Ravens rip Commanders as Lions lose NFL sacks leader in win3 hours ago
-
US sending advanced missile defence system, troops to Israel engaged in attacking Palestine, Lebanon4 hours ago
-
'Stolen satire' feeds US election misinformation4 hours ago
-
WHO, Red Crescent resupply two hospitals in north Gaza: WHO4 hours ago