Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Secures Historic Seven Medals At 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships In Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia Secures historic seven medals at 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Italy

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia's karate team has made a significant mark by capturing seven diverse medals at the 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Karate Championships held in Venice, Italy, setting a new record for the Kingdom.

The championships, which spanned cadet, junior, and under-21 categories, took place from October 9 to 12. They attracted 1,908 male and female competitors from 109 countries.

Abdullah Al-Qahtani clinched the gold medal in the Junior Kumite Male +76kg category by triumphing over Italy's Federico Supino with a tight 2-1 score.

Saad Al-Saif secured the silver medal in the Junior Kumite Male -61kg division, while Amro Al-Bargawi claimed the junior silver in the Cadet Kumite Male +70kg category.

In the Cadet Kumite Male -52kg division, Abdulrahman Arafat earned the silver medal, and Bader Al-Bargawi grabbed a bronze by defeating Egypt's Gad Ali Alaaelden with a score of 6-2 in the Cadet Kumite Male -70kg category.

Ali Al-Ariani seized the junior bronze after a hard-fought victory against Mexico's Cruz Alejandro, scoring 16-13 in the Junior Kumite Male -55kg category.

Meanwhile, Anas Al-Zahrani wrapped up his participation by securing the U21 Kumite Male -84kg bronze medal with a 9-7 win over Italian rival Gabriele Pezzotti in the -84kg division.

Related Topics

World Egypt Venice Male Italy Saudi Arabia Mexico October Gold Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

59 minutes ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

2 days ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

2 days ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

2 days ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

2 days ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago

More Stories From World