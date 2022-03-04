UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Sees Israel As Possible Ally, Not Enemy - Crown Prince

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Saudi Arabia considers Israel not an enemy, but a possible ally, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, said on Thursday.

"We hope that the problem between the Israelis and the Palestinians will be resolved. We do not look at Israel as an enemy, but as a possible ally with a number of common aims that we can achieve together, but before that we need to solve some problems," bin Salman said in an interview with The Atlantic.

Among other topics, bin Salman touched upon the economic development of Saudi Arabia.

"The Kingdom is one of the fastest growing countries in the world and will very soon become the fastest growing country in the world. We have two of the ten largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, and the kingdom (Saudi Arabia) has one of the largest foreign exchange reserves in the world," bin Salman noted.

Saudi Arabia is a G20 country, bin Salman said, adding that five years ago the country's position was "almost" 20, but now it is "almost" 17.

In 2020, the United States brokered a deal aimed at normalizing the relations between Israel, which maintained diplomatic relations at that time only with Jordan and Egypt, and Arab countries. The UAE and Bahrain joined the Abraham Peace Accords and were later followed by Morocco and Sudan. The accords entailed resumption of embassy operations, opening direct flights, and lifting the ban on tourist trips and official visits. The Palestinian authorities criticized the Arab countries taking steps to normalize relations with Israel to the detriment of advancing the rights of the Palestinians.

