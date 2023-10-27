Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Selected To Be Member Of United Nations Advisory Body

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Saudi Arabia selected to be member of United Nations advisory body

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres announced today the selection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UN Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which consists of 39 members representing government and private and civil-society organizations and the academic community from various countries around the world. Shura Council member Dr. Latifa bint Mohammad Al-Abdulkareem will represent the Kingdom at the UN AI Advisory Body.

The secretary-general said in a press conference at UN headquarters in New York City that the members of the High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence come from various backgrounds in terms of gender, geography, and age, bringing wide range of perspectives to the task.

The Kingdom hosted a consultative meeting during the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit, organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in 2022, on the establishment of the UN Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence.

The proposal to establish the body was made in 2020 as an initiative of the UN secretary-general and part of the digital cooperation roadmap to conduct analysis and provide recommendations on international governance of AI.

Related Topics

World United Nations Saudi New York Saudi Arabia 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From World