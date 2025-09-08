Saudi Arabia Sends 50-truck Aid Convoy To Syria Under KSrelief Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM
DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Saudi Arabia has dispatched 50 aid trucks to Syria as part of its ongoing humanitarian land bridge, carrying more than 670 tons of medical, food, and shelter supplies to support the Syrian people.
The convoy was launched in Damascus by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
The trucks delivered dialysis machines, medical equipment, food parcels, shelter materials, heavy machinery, debris removal equipment, and ambulances, according to Ksrelief on Monday.
The new delivery builds on an earlier relief effort launched in 2025, which has already transported 800 trucks through the land bridge and 18 aircraft via the Saudi air bridge, bringing the combined aid total to 13,561 tons.
Saudi officials said the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people and ensuring access to essential services, including healthcare, housing, and food security.
