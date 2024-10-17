Saudi Arabia sends fifth relief plane to Lebanon

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A fifth Saudi relief plane, carrying food, medical supplies, and shelter aid, departed on Wednesday from Riyadh to Beirut as part of the Saudi air bridge operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

This aid is in response to the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to assist the Lebanese people during the ongoing crisis.