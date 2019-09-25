Saudi Arabia Set to Deliver $500Mln in Pledged Aid to Yemen Today - Relief Center Head

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia will later in the day deliver on its pledge to provide another $500 million in aid to Yemen, bringing the kingdom's total contribution to the war-torn country this year to $775 million, the supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Abdullah al-Rabeeah told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Today we will be investing $500 million to be handed to the UN for the Yemen pledging plan, and we hope that this $500 million that we have we are going to give it to the UN today or tomorrow," Al-Rabeeah said. "It will have a maximum effect in Yemen. But this year also we have already invested $275 million, so all in all is $775 million for Yemen in 2019."

When asked about the agency's future plans for Yemen, Al-Rabeeah said, "Many.

"

"We have many projects in Yemen, in all regions of Yemen, irrespective of who controls them. As you know we are an impartial agency," he added.

On February 26, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs secured $2.6 billion in aid pledges from various partners to fund the 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - nearly 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid and protection.