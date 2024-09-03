Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Set To Face UAE In 10th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Saudi Arabia set to face UAE in 10th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship

Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Saudi national youth men's handball team, comprised of players born in 2006 and after, is poised to embark on its journey in the 10th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship with a showdown against the UAE on Tuesday.

The Saudi team is gearing up for its inaugural match in the championship, which Jordan will host from September 3 to 14.

This tournament qualifies for the IHF Men's Youth (U19) Handball World Championship, which is slated for 2025 in Slovenia. Arriving in Jordan on Sunday, the Saudi team, under the guidance of Slovenian coach Toma? Ocvirk, has diligently prepared 18 selected players for this challenging Asian campaign.

With 13 teams participating in this championship, organized into four groups, the Saudi team will vie in Group C alongside Qatar and the UAE.

Related Topics

World UAE Saudi Qatar Slovenia September Sunday From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

4 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

13 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

13 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

13 hours ago
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

13 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

13 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

13 hours ago
 Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

13 hours ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

13 hours ago

More Stories From World