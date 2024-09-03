(@FahadShabbir)

Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Saudi national youth men's handball team, comprised of players born in 2006 and after, is poised to embark on its journey in the 10th Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship with a showdown against the UAE on Tuesday.

The Saudi team is gearing up for its inaugural match in the championship, which Jordan will host from September 3 to 14.

This tournament qualifies for the IHF Men's Youth (U19) Handball World Championship, which is slated for 2025 in Slovenia. Arriving in Jordan on Sunday, the Saudi team, under the guidance of Slovenian coach Toma? Ocvirk, has diligently prepared 18 selected players for this challenging Asian campaign.

With 13 teams participating in this championship, organized into four groups, the Saudi team will vie in Group C alongside Qatar and the UAE.