UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Sets Up Maritime Union On Red Sea - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:52 PM

Saudi Arabia Sets Up Maritime Union on Red Sea - Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia has established on Monday a council of Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, its Foreign Ministry said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Saudi Arabia has established on Monday a council of Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, its Foreign Ministry said.

"[Saudi ...] KingSalman congratulated the establishment of the Council of the Arab and African countries of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," the ministry tweeted.

The council has signed a charter. It was inked by the top Saudi diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and visiting foreign ministers from seven participating nations Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Yemen, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia.

Faisal bin Farhan said the council would be inaugurated at a summit in Riyadh that King Salman planned to call in a bid to coordinate a joint response to challenges and threats in the region.

Tensions in the Gulf soared after the United States killed a top Iranian commander in a drone strike last week. The already-strained ties between the two have escalated, with both threatening military action.

Related Topics

Drone Somalia Egypt Yemen Riyadh Saudi Djibouti Aden Eritrea United States Saudi Arabia Sudan From Top Arab

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

10 minutes ago

Preparations underway for 16th Edition of Steel Fa ..

40 minutes ago

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

52 minutes ago

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

1 hour ago

13 including two grooms held over firing into the ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.