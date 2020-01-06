Saudi Arabia Sets Up Maritime Union on Red Sea - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Saudi Arabia has established on Monday a council of Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, its Foreign Ministry said.

"[Saudi ...] KingSalman congratulated the establishment of the Council of the Arab and African countries of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," the ministry tweeted.

The council has signed a charter. It was inked by the top Saudi diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and visiting foreign ministers from seven participating nations Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Yemen, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia.

Faisal bin Farhan said the council would be inaugurated at a summit in Riyadh that King Salman planned to call in a bid to coordinate a joint response to challenges and threats in the region.

Tensions in the Gulf soared after the United States killed a top Iranian commander in a drone strike last week. The already-strained ties between the two have escalated, with both threatening military action.