Saudi Arabia Signs $265Mln Contract With China for 9Mln COVID-19 Tests - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has struck a contract with China worth 995 million Saudi Riyals ($265 million) to get supplies and devices for 9 million coronavirus tests, the official Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday.

In addition, the kingdom has purchased test kits from companies in the United States, Switzerland and South Korea.

Thus, the total number of purchased test kits will reach 14.5 million.

As of Sunday, the country updated its COVID-19 case count by 1,223 to 17,522. A total of 2,357 patients have recovered, and 139 have died.