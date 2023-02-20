Saudi Arabia Signs $50Mln Worth of Contracts on Rebuilding Turkey, Syria - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Saudi Arabia has signed contracts for the reconstruction of earthquake-affected areas in Turkey and Syria worth over 183 million riyals (about $50 million), Saudi media reported on Monday

Saudi state television reported, citing obtained information, that the kingdom has signed numerous project contracts for rebuilding work in affected areas of the two countries.

Last week, Eyup Muhcu, head of the architects' chamber of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, said that the reconstruction of around 3.4 million buildings damaged by the earthquakes and the creation of necessary infrastructure might require $100 billion.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 41,000.

