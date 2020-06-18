Saudi Arabia Slams Attacks by Turkey, Iran on Iraqi Soil - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned alleged Turkish and Iranian aggression against Iraq following attacks on the country's Kurdish territories.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered to be a terror group by Ankara, after similar Operation Claw-Eagle on Monday when its aviation had destroyed caves used by PKK as shelter. On Tuesday, the Haji Omeran area in the northern province of Erbil reportedly suffered from shelling by Iran.

"The ministry consider this act of aggression an unacceptable interference in the affairs of an Arab country, a flagrant violation of its lands, a threat to Arab and regional security, and a clear violation of international principles and covenants," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Saudi Arabia supports all steps to maintain Iraq's sovereignty, security, and stability.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has handed a letter of protest to the Iranian ambassador over the attack.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey since the early 1980s.