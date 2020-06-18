UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Slams Attacks By Turkey, Iran On Iraqi Soil - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Saudi Arabia Slams Attacks by Turkey, Iran on Iraqi Soil - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned alleged Turkish and Iranian aggression against Iraq following attacks on the country's Kurdish territories.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered to be a terror group by Ankara, after similar Operation Claw-Eagle on Monday when its aviation had destroyed caves used by PKK as shelter. On Tuesday, the Haji Omeran area in the northern province of Erbil reportedly suffered from shelling by Iran.

"The ministry consider this act of aggression an unacceptable interference in the affairs of an Arab country, a flagrant violation of its lands, a threat to Arab and regional security, and a clear violation of international principles and covenants," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Saudi Arabia supports all steps to maintain Iraq's sovereignty, security, and stability.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has handed a letter of protest to the Iranian ambassador over the attack.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey since the early 1980s.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Iran Turkey Iraq Ankara Saudi Arabia All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

6 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Flamenco clubs plead for help as iconic Madrid loc ..

3 minutes ago

26 shops sealed over violation of SOPs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.