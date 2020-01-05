UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Slams Turkish Parliament's Decision To Allow Sending Troops To Libya

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:20 AM

Saudi Arabia Slams Turkish Parliament's Decision to Allow Sending Troops to Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Saudi Arabia condemns the Turkish parliament's decision to authorize sending troops to Libya, saying that the move violates UN Security Council resolutions concerning Libya and curbs international efforts to settle the crisis in the conflict-torn country, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing the Saudi Foreign Ministry, on Sunday.

The Turkish legislature adopted the decision on Thursday. It followed a request by the Libyan western-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) for support against the offensive actions of the rival eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

SPA reported that Riyadh expressed its rejection of the Turkish lawmakers' decision and slammed Ankara for escalating the situation in Libya.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry, cited by the outlet, said that the parliament's authorization of troops deployment to Libya was also contrary to the declaration adopted by the Arab League during its emergency meeting on Libya, which was held on December 31.

The declaration warned against the deployment of foreign forces to Libya, noting that it might lead to the facilitated transfer of extremist foreign fighters across the region.

The ministry added that the Turkish parliament's move, which had provoked an escalation in Libya, jeopardized Arab security and regional stability.

The GNA's decision to ask Turkey for military support followed the decision of LNA commander Khalifa Haftar to engage in a "decisive battle" in his offensive to capture Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, which has been underway since April.

Earlier this week, Haftar called for general mobilization and resistance against foreign troops.

