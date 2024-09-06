Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters Semifinals Lineup Is Complete
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The semifinal lineup for the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, hosted at the Green Halls in Riyadh, has been confirmed.
Four matches were played Thursday, featuring eight players: four from England, two from China, and one each from Australia and Wales.
Chinese player Si Jiahui, ranked 22nd in the world, caused a major upset by defeating the legendary player Ronnie O'Sullivan, a top contender for the title, by the score of 6-4. The 22-year-old Si Jiahui will now face three-time world champion Mark Williams from Wales, who defeated England's Jimmy Robertson 6-0.
In other matches, world number 1 Judd Trump continued his impressive form throughout the tournament, beating 2010 world champion Neil Robertson of Australia 6-3 and advancing to the semi-finals, where he will face his compatriot Shaun Murphy, the 2005 world champion.
The semi-finals will begin Friday. Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy will compete at 2:00 PM, followed by a match between Si Jiahui and Mark Williams at 8:00 PM.
Recent Stories
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
More Stories From World
-
King Abdulaziz University wins gold medal, International awards2 minutes ago
-
Iranian, Bahraini FMs call for broadening of cooperation11 minutes ago
-
Georgian Foreign Minister's congratulatory message to Araghchi11 minutes ago
-
Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned champion at U20 World Championships12 minutes ago
-
China, Thailand to deepen marine scientific, technological cooperation21 minutes ago
-
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya21 minutes ago
-
Potentially deadly fungal disease spreading in California22 minutes ago
-
Kenya school fire kills at least 17 children42 minutes ago
-
Iraqi date farmers fight drought to protect national treasure1 hour ago
-
Under-pressure Zelensky in Germany to rally Ukraine's allies1 hour ago
-
Colombia left-wing rebels see no chance of imminent peace1 hour ago
-
EU readies for fractious commission reveal party1 hour ago