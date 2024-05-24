Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Spending Big For A Place On The Gaming Map

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Saudi Arabia spending big for a place on the gaming map

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Saudi Arabia is moving aggressively with its investments in more gaming companies, the Canadian industry veteran steering the kingdom's push to become a global hub for the sector told AFP Friday.

The kingdom has already been spending heavily with a $38-billion push into gaming under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 programme, part of a plan to diversify the economy away from oil.

Campaigners say the gaming push -- accompanied by similar drives in football and other areas -- belies a dire rights record where dissidents are imprisoned and executions are common.

"We don't pause. We don't do neutral," Savvy Games CEO Brian Ward said in a joint interview in Japan with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, chair of the Saudi eSports Federation.

"It's a good time to be in the market, looking for good teams in studios," said Ward, a former executive at "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts and microsoft.

Prince Mohammed had been due to visit Japan this week but cancelled the trip on Monday when his father, the ageing monarch King Salman, suffered a lung infection.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has bought stakes in "Resident Evil" maker Capcom and Japanese giant Nintendo, as well as in Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts.

Savvy, a PIF subsidiary, in 2022 bought a $1.1-billion stake in Sweden's Embracer in 2022 and bought Scopely, the US mobile games company behind "Monopoly Go!", for $4.9 billion last year.

"There's a lot we want to do to get it done and to reach our targets at 2030," said Prince Faisal, who is also Savvy vice-chairman.

"But we also want to make sure that we are taking the time to study things, to look at things. And make sure we're making the right steps and not just throwing cash out there to see what hits," he said.

- 'Gateway' -

In eSports, Savvy also bought tournament organiser ESL Gaming and the platform FaceIt. Riyadh will also host the eSports World Cup in July and August, when 2,500 gamers will battle for $60 million in prize money.

Prince Faisal, who credits video games for giving him insights into real-life history, said the tournament would help put Saudi Arabia on the global gaming map.

"A gaming industry is something you can start now and you'll see the results in five to 10 years. And so to start momentum going, to start a conversation, esports is a great entry point," he said.

Saudi Arabia aims to create 250 gaming companies and studios on its soil, 39,000 game-related jobs, be in the top three of professional gamers per capita and to produce a blockbuster "AAA" game by 2030.

The objective at the same time is for gaming to account for one percent of gross domestic product, something which Prince Faisal admits "keeps me up most at night".

"One of the amazing things is we have a long history of storytelling in our region. It's typical Bedouin culture is sitting around a fire telling the story," he said.

"The tools are there... I think we can come up with not just the next great game, but the next great story."

- Rights -

In 2020, "League of Legends" maker Riot Games backed out of a sponsorship deal with NEOM, a $500-billion futuristic Saudi city, after criticism from fans about doing business with a country where homosexuality is illegal.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about Saudi and who we are as Saudis," Prince Faisal said.

"And the best way that I can say to answer that is to come and see and what you'll see on the ground is very different than the conception that's out there."

Ward said he had been assured that Saudi Arabia's gaming drive would be "consistent with the values and culture of our industry".

"We have been given carte blanche to operate like a true games company. We don't do anything different at Savvy being based in Riyadh than we would if we were in New York, Los Angeles, or Berlin."

mac-stu/pbt

Related Topics

Football Fire World Video Games Business Mobile Riyadh Company Oil Visit Saudi Los Angeles Berlin Same New York Japan Saudi Arabia Sweden Hub Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Money July August 2020 Market From Industry Best Top PICIC Investment Fund Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

1 hour ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

2 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

7 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

15 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

15 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

16 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

16 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

16 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

16 hours ago

More Stories From World