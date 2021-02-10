Saudi Arabia Starts Clinical Trials of Domestic Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Saudi Arabia's Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University has launched phase 1 clinical trials of a domestic vaccine against COVID-19, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, Saudi scientists finished the laboratory experiments and proved the effectiveness of the drug. The clinical trials will be held with the support of the country's education ministry.

The Saudi Ministry of Health previously approved the use of the coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

The country's vaccination campaign began on December 17.

The ministry said more than 2 million people had already signed up for vaccinations in the kingdom through a special application.

According to the latest data from the Saudi Health Ministry, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than nearly 371,000 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the kingdom, 362,000 patients have recovered and 6,410 people have died from the disease.