Saudi Arabia Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Medical centers across Saudi Arabia on Thursday launched a nationwide vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

Minister of Health Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the step marks the beginning of the resolution of COVID-19 crisis by means of the largest campaign in the kingdom's history. He stressed that the vaccination is non-mandatory.

Saudi citizens and foreign residents would be able to receive the free vaccine at 550 clinics spread across the kingdom, with people aged over 65 and individuals with chronic diseases getting vaccinated first.

The Saudi Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the start of registration for all citizens and foreign residents for the vaccination via the kingdom-developed app "Sehhaty" (My Health) and said that the vaccination would take place in three stages, with each of them targeting specific groups of people.

The second phase targets people who are over 50 years old, as well as the rest of medical specialists and those who may suffer from at least one chronic disease. The third phase will target all citizens and residents who opt to receive the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Riyadh received the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Saudi food and Drug Authority last week.

