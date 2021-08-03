UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Steps Up Repression Post-G20 Presidency - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Saudi Arabia Steps Up Repression Post-G20 Presidency - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Saudi Arabia has picked up and intensified crackdown on human rights defenders and dissidents in the past six months after a period of stabilization when the country held G20 presidency, a prominent human rights organization said on Tuesday.

"As soon as the G20 spotlight on Saudi Arabia faded, the authorities resumed their ruthless pursuit of people who dare to express their opinions freely or criticize the government. In one case, the Specialized Criminal Court [SCC, Saudi Arabia's counter-terrorist court] sentenced a humanitarian worker to an outrageous 20 years in prison for a simple tweet in which he expressed criticism of economic policies," Deputy Director for the middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, Lynn Maalouf, said.

During 2020, the number of cases of recorded repressions in Saudi Arabia fell by 85%, according to the organization. However, right after the country's hosting of the G20 summit last November, the number of executions increased to 40 people between January and July 2021, while only 27 were executed in the whole of 2020.

"In many cases executions took place following convictions in grossly unfair trials, marred by claims of torture during pre-trial detention leading to forced 'confessions' which the prosecution systematically failed to investigate," the watchdog said.

Even though in February 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that his country is going to adopt new laws and reform existing ones in order to protect human rights and increase the level of transparency, the SCC resumed trials, imprisoning people after "grossly unfair trials," the rights group said.

Freedom House's 2021 survey of political and civil rights has ranked Saudi Arabia among the "worst of the worst" in terms of the government's efforts in protecting basic rights and freedoms.

Related Topics

Africa Amnesty International Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman January February July November Criminals 2020 Government Court

Recent Stories

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

50 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

50 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.