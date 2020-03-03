UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Studies Relief Projects In Libya, But Wants Safety First - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Saudi Arabia Studies Relief Projects in Libya, But Wants Safety First - Official

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Saudi Arabia contemplates humanitarian involvement in Libya but wants to see its security ensured there first, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor General Abdullah Alrabeeah told Sputnik.

"We don't have projects as we speak in Libya because of again safety and security. After the [Berlin] conference nothing has changed," Alrabeeah said. "We're studying our [humanitarian] intervention in Libya, but we hope to see ease off in the security."

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival governments for years since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Tensions escalated last year after the Libyan National Army began its operation to retake the capital of Tripoli, where the rival Government of National Accord is seated.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libya with the participation of Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt and several other countries, as well as the European Union and the United Nations. The main outcome of the conference was an appeal by its participants for a ceasefire, an obligation to refrain from interfering in the conflict and observing the UN arms embargo on Libya.

