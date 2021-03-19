UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia, Sudan To Hold Joint Naval Drills In Red Sea Next Week - State Media

The naval forces of Saudi Arabia and Sudan will hold the joint Al-Fulk 4 drills at the Saudi King Faisal Naval Base in the port city of Jeddah on the Red Sea next week, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The naval forces of Saudi Arabia and Sudan will hold the joint Al-Fulk 4 drills at the Saudi King Faisal Naval Base in the port city of Jeddah on the Red Sea next week, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the Sudanese naval forces units participating in the exercise arrived at the port on Thursday and were received by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, represented by the Western Fleet.

The drills will be also attended by Saudi Arabia's Special Navy Security Units and an elite group of navy drill instructors, the news agency added.

The inaugural edition of the Al-Fulk drills was held in the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea in 2013.

