Saudi Arabia Suggests 3 Regular Weekly Flights With Iran - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Iran has received a proposal from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation to launch three regular flights per week between the two countries, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said.

"The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization has recently received an official request from the Saudi civil aviation authority on starting three flights a week, apart from flights conducted for the Hajj pilgrimage," the official said, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The Iranian authorities would make every effort to establish direct air traffic between the two countries as soon as possible, Bazrpash added.

Earlier in the month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, met in China and signed an agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions. The officials also agreed to resume direct flights between the two countries.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.