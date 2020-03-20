UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Suspends Domestic Transports For 14 Days To Curb Corona-virus Spread

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia on Friday decided to suspend all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days to prevent the corona-virus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Flights associated with humanitarian assistance and medical evacuation as well as private planes are immune from the decision that will come into effect from Saturday, SPA said.

Transports associated with health services, food and water, as well as cargo ships and freight will not be affected either, it added.

Saudi Arabia also suspended the prayers in the outer squares of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina starting Friday.

Hani bin Hosni Haider, spokesman for general presidency for the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, said in a statement carried by SPA that the decision by the security and health authorities is part of the precautionary measures against the spread of the novel corona-virus.

Also on Friday, the Saudi Customs announced in a separate statement its decision to stop the export of medicines as well as pharmaceutical and medical devices in order to provide the utmost protection for citizens and expatriates in the kingdom.Saudi Arabia has so far registered 274 corona-virus cases, eight of whom have recovered.

