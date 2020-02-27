Saudi Arabia suspends entry to perform Umrah among measures against COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday precautionary and temporary measures against the novel coronavirus, including the entry to the kingdom for performing Umrah

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday precautionary and temporary measures against the novel coronavirus, including the entry to the kingdom for performing Umrah.

The measures include suspension of visits to the Prophet's Mosque in Medina and tourist visas for nationals of countries with confirmed coronavirus outbreaks, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

Neighboring countries have confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases among people who arrived from Iran, it added.

The ministry said that health authorities have followed the developments related to the spread of the virus, and adopted precautionary measures affecting travel to and from the country.