Saudi Arabia Suspends International Flights for 2 Weeks Over COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia decided to suspend all international flights for two weeks over the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the national Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Kingdom's government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks [Starting from Sunday March 15th] as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of #CoronaVirus," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

According to John Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stands at 86, with one of the patients having already recovered.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 145,000, with over 5,400 fatalities.