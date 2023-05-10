UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia, Syria Announce Resumption Of Mutual Embassy Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Saudi Arabia will resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria, following the Arab League's approval of Syria's readmission to the organization, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Riyadh said in April that it would only resume the work of its consular agency in Syria.

"Considering the brotherly ties between the peoples of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as the desire to contribute to common Arab activities, to strengthen security and stability in the region, and also taking into account the decision made during the meeting of the LAS (League of Arab States) foreign ministers in Cairo to readmit Syria to the League, Saudi Arabia decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria," the ministry tweeted.

Syria has also decided to resume the work of its embassy in Saudi Arabia, Syrian channel Al-Ikhbariya reported, citing a source in the country's foreign ministry.

On Sunday, foreign ministers of LAS member states approved Syria's readmission to the organization during an extraordinary meeting in Cairo.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.

