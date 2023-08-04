Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Tells Russia Will Inform It About Results Of Meeting On Ukraine - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Saudi Arabia has notified Russia that it will inform Moscow about the results of a meeting on Ukraine scheduled to take place in Jeddah, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, sure.

Our Saudi friends have said that they will inform us (about the results). We have well-established contacts with them," the source said.

Last week, media reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. It has invited representatives from some 30 countries, including Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Egypt, but not Russia.

