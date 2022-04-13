UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Allocate $10Mln Assistance To Ukrainian Refugees - Relief Center Official

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud instructed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to provide medical and humanitarian assistance worth $10 million for Ukrainian refugees, a representative of the center said on Wednesday, as cited by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Relief Center's Supervisor-General Abdullah Al Rabeeah told SPA that the generous directive is an extension of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian efforts in helping affected people and the needy worldwide and alleviating their suffering.

On Sunday, the authorities of Qatar, neighboring Saudi Arabia, announced the allocation of $5 million to help Ukrainian refugees.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the United States, the European Union and their allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

